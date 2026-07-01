Tubi’s Seana Sullivan Promoted to Fox Corporate Comms Senior Vice President

Tubi’s Seana Sullivan has been promoted to Fox’s senior vice president of corporate communications.

In her new role, Sullivan will lead communications strategy across Tubi Media Group and Fox’s portfolio of digital businesses, platforms and technology teams overseen by Paul Cheesbrough, including Fox One, Red Seat Ventures, AdRise and Credible. She will report to Executive Vice President of Communications Lauren Townsend.

“Seana has spent the past several years at Tubi turning bold ideas into breakout cultural moments,” Cheesbrough said in a statement. “Her expert leadership across product, content and brand communications makes her the perfect leader to shape and tell our story of growth, creativity and innovation across our teams.”

Sullivan joined Tubi as Vice President of Communications and Publicity in January 2023.

Over three and a half years, she’s helped guide the free, ad-supported streamer’s business narrative and ecosystem positioning while leading communications for its Originals slate, partnerships, leadership appointments, advertising and cultural moments.

Tubi, which has turned the corner on profitability, surpassed 100 million monthly active users and has more than 1 billion hours streamed every month. Meanwhile, Fox One has exceeded management’s expectations, though specifics around subscribers or monthly active users have not been disclosed.

In addition to Fox One, the company is poised to move even further into streaming with a $22 billion acquisition of Roku, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approval.