Home > Industry News > Business

Senate Sets 2nd Netflix-Warner Bros. Antitrust Hearing

The hearing will examine competition and monopsony concerns around the $83 billion deal

Ted Sarandos Bruce Campbell Senate hearing
Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos (L) and Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer Bruce Campbell testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy, and Consumer Rights (Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The Senate Judiciary’s subcommittee on antitrust, competition and consumer rights is putting the $83 billion Netflix-Warner Bros. deal back in the hot seat.

The new hearing, which is slated for March 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET, will examine competition and monopsony concerns related to the proposed combination. Witnesses for the hearing have not yet been announced.

The latest hearing comes after Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Warner Bros. chief strategy officer Bruce Campbell testified before the committee earlier this month. Sen. Mike Lee, who serves as the committee’s ranking Republican, sent follow-up questions to the pair following the February hearing, asking for more specifics on the companies’ plans, including around content spending, licensing and production as well as how YouTube exerts pressure on the companies.

"Morning Joe" (Credit: MS NOW)
Read Next
'Morning Joe' Says DOJ's Hillary Clinton Deposition Is an Epstein 'Cover-Up' for Trump: 'It's a Farce' | Video'

“We have received outreach from actors, directors, and other interested parties about the proposed Netflix and Warner Brothers merger, and I share many of their concerns,” Lee said in a statement earlier this week. “I look forward to holding a follow-up hearing to further address these issues.”

Representatives for Netflix did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment. A Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson declined to comment.

Sarandos is visiting the White House on Thursday to discuss the streamer’s $83 billion deal. His visit comes after Trump demanded that Netflix fire board member and former UN ambassador Susan Rice or “pay the consequences.”

It is unclear if Sarandos will also meet with Trump, though his schedule states that he will hold a private meeting in the Oval Office at 3 p.m. ET.

Ted Sarandos Bruce Campbell Senate hearing
Read Next
Sen. Mike Lee Requests Specifics on Netflix-WB Content Licensing, Production and More

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

Comments