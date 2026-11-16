Shondaland Expands Leadership Team With VPs of Scripted Series and Production

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Shondaland has expanded its executive suite with new vice presidents of production and scripted series.

Amy Joy Rivkin was named VP of Production, and Karyn Smith-Forge joins the Shonda Rhimes-led company as VP of scripted series.

“Amy Joy’s impressive track record steering complex, premium productions and Karyn’s vast experience and sharp instincts across scripted genres make them powerful additions to Shondaland,” said Alison Eakle, chief content officer at Shondaland. “We’re thrilled we get to shape our next chapter of storytelling alongside them.”

Rivkin will oversee physical production across the company’s range of titles. Before joining the company, she spent four years at Media Res, managing production for their content slate. She served as a consulting producer on “The Morning Show” Season 5 in her final year with the studio.

The executive also has extensive history with Netflix, one of Shondaland’s primary content partners. She worked in the streamer’s drama group, where she managed production on various titles from 2018 to 2021. She has also worked in production and post-production at HBO, Legendary Entertainment, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros.

Smith-Forge will lead the scripted series team as they develop new series at Shondaland for Netflix. She most recently served as the president of Don Cheadle’s production company This Radicle Act Productions. Notable projects that she worked on during her time there included horror TV adaptation “The Getaway” and sci-fi comic book adaptation “Mindset.”

Prior to that, the executive served as SVP of production at Berlanti Productions, where she managed a slate of 20 series and guided projects across the DC Universe, including “Superman & Lois,” “Doom Patrol” and “Batwoman.”

The appointments come as Rhimes renewed her overall deal with Netflix for 5 years in August. Her series, films and games will also remain at the streamer which has produced her hit series “Bridgerton” and its subsequent spinoffs. The megaproducer has been based at Netflix since 2017.

Other Shondaland series at the streamer include the Anna Delvey scripted series “Inventing Anna” and Uzo Aduba-led murder mystery series “The Residence.”