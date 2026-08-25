Shonda Rhimes Renews Netflix Overall Deal for 5 Years

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Shonda Rhimes is keeping her TV empire at Netflix.

The “Bridgerton” EP and “Grey’s Anatomy” creator renewed her overall deal for five more years, keeping her company Shondaland and producing partner Betsy Beers developing shows, films and games at Netflix, along with merchandise and live events attached to the projects. The megaproducer has been based at Netflix since 2017.

“I am thrilled to extend our partnership with the incomparable Shonda Rhimes. Few creative partnerships have shown what’s possible when a singular vision meets a global stage: stories that become genuine phenomena, shaping fashion, music and culture far beyond the screen. Nearly a decade in, this partnership keeps proving that Shonda’s instincts aren’t just brilliant storytelling — they’re a blueprint for what a hit can become,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said in a Tuesday statement. “We couldn’t be prouder to remain the home where Shondaland continues to surprise and entertain audiences around the world.”

The move comes as Rhimes and Netflix continue to benefit from the success of “Bridgerton,” one of the most-watched streaming shows of the first half of 2026.

It also solidifies Rhimes’ standing at the platform after other top creators left. The Duffer Brothers signed an overall deal with Paramount in 2025, while Ryan Murphy — who created Netflix’s “Monster” franchise — moved back to Disney in 2023.

“For almost a decade, Netflix has provided Shondaland with the autonomy and support to tell our kind of stories — stories that both entertain and reflect diversity and humanity in a way that resonates with audiences around the world,” Rhimes said. “I am so thankful to Ted, Bela and the entire Netflix team for their continued partnership, trust and enthusiasm. Let’s GO!”

“Bridgerton” has become one of Netflix’s tentpole series since its debut in 2020, with the franchise — including limited prequel series “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” — amassing 610 million views since 2023. It has even extended beyond the screen to immersive live events for the streamer, including the Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, a Bridgerton concert series and activations at the Netflix House locations in Philadelphia and Dallas.

Other Shondaland series at the streamer include the Anna Delvey scripted series “Inventing Anna” and Uzo Aduba-led murder mystery series “The Residence.” The production company has also released documentaries at Netflix, such as Emmy-winning “Black Barbie” and “Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.”

The upcoming “Grey’s Anatomy” Texas spinoff will land at Netflix and is set to premiere in 2027. The series was created by Rhimes and current “Grey’s” showrunner Meg Marinis.