Skydance Global Products & Publishing President Josh Silverman has set his leadership team.

His direct reports will include Consumer Products EVP Paul Southern, Global Publishing SVP Amy Kaplan Jarashow, DC President Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee and DC General Manager and EVP Anne DePies, Theatre Ventures EVP and Chief Content Officer Mark Kaufman, Creative EVP Luis Fernández, Brand Management & Marketing SVP Melissa Lasdon and EVP, CFO & Head of Strategy and Insights Kedar Nadkarni.

“Products and Publishing is a critically important part of the company’s globally connected ecosystem. Our impact goes beyond individual products, categories and formats. We strengthen and extend the emotional connection between our fans around the world with the brands, franchises, characters and stories they love,” Silverman said in a memo to staff. “These talented leaders bring tremendous experience, creativity and passion to our organization, and I’m thrilled to have them by my side as we move forward together.”

Southern will be responsible for expanding the reach of the consumer products business and retail operations, establishing new revenue opportunities and strengthening key partnerships across its brands and franchises. Prior to Skydance, he served in leadership roles at Disney and Lucasfilm.

As head of the the publishing business, including the imprint Skydance Publishing, Jarashow will focus on new ways for fans to engage with the company’s brands while developing original stories and new intellectual property. Prior to Skydance, she worked at Penguin Random House and LEGO.

Lee and DePies will continue to co-lead DC Comics, one of the world’s largest publishers of comics and graphic novels, shaping the future of its characters and stories and driving the growth and success of the brand across the studio.

Kaufman will oversee live stage productions across the Skydance portfolio. He has spent 15 years in leadership roles at Warner Bros. and over 15 years at New Line Cinema and has helped develop and produced stage productions worldwide, including “Hairspray” and “The Lost Boys.”

Fernández will oversee global creative vision, strategy and product development across Skydance’s portfolio. Prior to the merger, he spent over two decades at Disney and five years leading Skydance Media’s consumer products division.

Lasdon will oversee the division’s marketing efforts and development of global, long-range, insight-driven brand strategies aligned with the broader organizational priorities. She will also serve as the central point of coordination across all franchises within the division. She previously held leadership roles across franchise, brand marketing, category management and consumer product development at Disney.

Nadkarni will lead finance for the division’s global businesses and oversee strategy, operations and insights, positioning the organization for long-term growth. He will report to both Silverman and Skydance Chief Financial Officer Dennis Cinelli. Prior to Skydance, Nadkarni served in finance roles with Disney Consumer Products, The Wall Street Journal, and Deloitte Consulting.

As part of the new structure, Silverman revealed that regional leaders from the Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific regions will now report to Southern and Jarashow to better connect Skydance’s international markets with its global business priorities.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products head Robert Oberschelp is also exiting the company. Silverman called Oberschelp a “valued leader whose contributions have left a lasting mark on the business.”

“We have a clear vision for what we are building and where we are headed. We will create and deliver exceptional products, compelling stories, and meaningful experiences that resonate with audiences around the world. We will remain nimble, curious and entrepreneurial, challenge convention, find new ways to connect with our fans and continually raise the bar for what’s possible,” Silverman’s memo concluded. “Thank you for the commitment and drive you bring to your work every day. You are what makes this company extraordinary, and what gives me such confidence in our future. We have an exciting road ahead, and I can’t wait to see what we will build together.”