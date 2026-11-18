More shifts to Skydance’s leadership team following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger are afoot, with the next round of changes impacting the marketing team.

Meghan Maro, Warner Bros. Discovery’s EVP of Global Franchise, will exit, while Mike Benson has been tapped to lead TV marketing, Shauna Spenley has been tapped to lead DTC marketing and Josh Goldstine is set to lead film marketing.

“Each brings deep expertise, creative vision and a proven ability to develop campaigns that break through and deliver results. They will continue to report to their respective business leaders, with a dotted line to me, maintaining clear accountability for their organizations while working in close partnership with our centralized marketing team,” Chief Marketing Officer Rebecca Hall said in a memo to staff about Benson, Spenley and Goldstine, also thanking Maro for her contributions ahead of her departure at the end of the year.

As part of the shifts, Skydance shifted cross-company marketing and corporate brand, data and analytics, media, partnerships and franchise and kids and damily together under one roof.

“This structure will allow us to harness the full strength of Skydance – bringing our best ideas, talent, technology and resources to every business and campaign,” Hall said. “By working more closely and strategically across teams, we can move faster, execute more effectively and deliver greater impact across our businesses, all while making it easier for our partners to work with us.”

Annah Zafrani has been tapped to lead cross-company marketing and brand, with Katie Hutchings, SVP of brand marketing, creative and strategy, and her team moving into the centralized group that will coordinate publicity campaigns across businesses.

Likewise, Angie Sharma will lead the franchise and kids and family divisions while Seth Goren leads the media division, centralizing media strategy, media buying and agency management. The team for theatrical media will report to both Spenley as well as Dana Nussbaum TV teams will dual report Nussbaum and Benson.

Jamal Salmon has been tapped to lead data and analytics for marketing, reporting to Goldstine as well asHugh Williams, Chief Engineer and EVP of Consumer and Monetization Engineering, and Josh Walker, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer for DTC.

The news comes just hours after news broke that Warner Bros. Television Group and Paramount Television Studios would combine into a single entity, which will be known as Warner Bros. Television Studios, under Channing Dungey and Matt Thunell’s leadership. The new organization will officially launch in 2027.