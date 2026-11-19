Skydance and Comcast will wind down the European streaming joint venture SkyShowtime in late 2027 following a review of strategic alternatives, TheWrap has learned.

“Since SkyShowtime’s launch, the streaming landscape has evolved significantly. Major global platforms have continued to expand their scale and invest heavily in content, technology and sport,” SkyShowtime’s board of directors wrote in an update to staff on Tuesday. “These competitive dynamics have made it increasingly challenging for regional players like SkyShowtime to achieve the scale needed for long-term success. Despite the excellent work and dedication of this team, the shareholders have determined that winding down the business is the most appropriate path forward.”

The board also revealed that SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan is exiting after four years with the company, while Chief Financial Officer Mark Neil has been appointed interim general manager during the wind-down period.

“We thank Monty for his commitment and contributions to SkyShowtime’s journey,” the board added.

Since launching in 2021, SkyShowtime has grown to nearly 10 million subscribers. It is available in 22 European markets, including Albania, Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

Per its latest available regulatory filing, SkyShowtime posted an operating loss of €543.7 million and revenue of €275.1 million in 2024, compared to a €561.95 million and €207.8 million in 2023. For the period covering November 2021 to December 2022, it also generated revenue of €133.25 million and a loss of €190.09 million.

During the wind-down period, SkyShowtime will continue to operate as normal. The board noted that employee consultations remain ongoing in accordance with local requirements and that timing and the process would vary by country. As of the end of 2024, SkyShowtime had over 260 employees.

“We want to thank each of you for your hard work, professionalism and commitment to SkyShowtime and its members,” the board concluded. “We are grateful for your contributions and will keep you informed as we move forward.”

The decision comes as Skydance officially closed the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger in October, giving it a streaming scale of 203 million subscribers globally across HBO, HBO Max and Paramount+ and 75 million monthly active users at Pluto TV.

In order to clear the $110 billion deal in Europe, Paramount agreed to terminate its stake in United International Pictures, a separate international film distribution joint venture with the Comcast-owned Universal Pictures, within 13 months. For a period of 10 years, it will also not directly or indirectly enter into any agreement or understanding with Universal to jointly co-distribute films the European Economic Area (EEA).

During that period, it also won’t shift the distribution of Warner’s films from Warner’s existing distributor to the theatrical distributor used by Paramount, where that distributor also distributes Universal’s or Disney’s films in all UIP countries in the EEA. Additionally, in the UIP countries where Paramount and Universal don’t share the same distributor, it won’t shift the distribution of Paramount’s films from Paramount’s existing distributor to the theatrical distributor used by Warner, where that distributor also distributes Universal’s or Disney’s films.

Countries that fall under the EEA include Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Sweden.

Meanwhile, Comcast is gearing up to spin off NBCUniversal and Sky into a separate, publicly-traded company next year. In addition to SkyShowtime, NBCU has an international streaming presence through Universal+ and Hayu.

Sky is also poised to acquire ITV’s media & entertainment unit in a pending $2.1 billion deal, which covers ITV’s linear channels and the ITVX streaming platform. Production arm ITV Studios would continue to operate separately.

The deal is under investigation by the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority and Ofcom over its impact on competition and the public interest. They will report their findings to Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Lisa Nandy, who will decide whether to refer the matter for a more detailed investigation and update Parliament accordingly.