Sony Pictures Television Head of Casting Dawn Steinberg to Exit After 23 Years

Dawn Steinberg will exit Sony Pictures Television as executive vice president of worldwide talent and casting after 23 years with the company.

The longtime executive will remain with the studio through early summer to support a smooth transition. The studio does not plan to rely more on outside casting consultants, as other corporations have moved to in the streaming era.

In her role, Steinberg oversaw the talent and casting of Sony’s global television slate. She specifically worked closely with casting directors to attach Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul to “Breaking Bad,” Rose Byrne to “Damages and Margot Robbie to “Pan Am,” among others.

“Dawn has been an integral part of this studio for more than two decades, bringing exceptional creative instincts, taste, and a deep passion for talent to everything she does,” said Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures TV and Wayne Garvie, president of international production at Sony Pictures TV in a joint statement. “She has played a key role in shaping so many of the series that define our business, and her commitment to elevating actors and supporting creative partners has left a lasting impact across our shows and our team.”

Steinberg has also overseen the casting on “Pluribus,” “Better Call Saul,” “For All Mankind,” “The Night Agent,” “The Goldbergs,” “God of War,” “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” “The Artful Dodger” and “The Blacklist.”

The casting executive joined Sony Pictures Television in 2003 as senior vice president and head of casting. In 2018 she was promoted to EVP of worldwide talent and casting, adding international productions to her domestic responsibilities.

Before joining the team at Sony, Steinberg held casting positions at NBC Studios, Artists Television Group and Big Ticket Television. She began her career as an independent casting director in New York City.