TelevisaUnivision has promoted Alyssa Bernstein to head of corporate communications.

Bernstein has served as senior vice president of the corporate communications team since 2023, where she has overseen media relations, executive communications, financial communications and U.S. ad sales and global distribution communications.

She first joined TelevisaUnivision in 2022 as communications VP following the closing of the company’s landmark merger to support US ad sales and distribution. Prior to TelevisaUnivision, Bernstein held communications roles at Paramount, CBS and ABC News.

In addition to serving as the primary spokesperson for the company, she now adds corporate branding and social to her oversight.

Bernstein will continue to report to Chief Human Resources Officer Karina Awad and work closely with CEO Daniel Alegre and his leadership team.

“We’re thrilled to have Alyssa take on this expanded role and lead a more integrated, business-focused function that strengthens our market positioning, supports growth and enhances our corporate reputation,” Awad said.

The promotion comes after TelevisaUnivision restructured its communications department, which included the departure of CCO Oscar Suris in August. Content publicity, run by Ruben Acosta, and the social impact and internal communications remain separate functions under Awad.