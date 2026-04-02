Nielsen Strikes Multi-Year Measurement Deal Renewal With TelevisaUnivision

Nielsen has struck a new, multi-year measurement and data deal with TelevisaUnivision.

The deal will cover the Spanish-language media company’s national and local broadcast, cable, streaming and radio properties, including Univision, UNIMÁS and TUDN, local affiliates across the United States and the streaming service ViX.

Under the agreement, TelevisaUnivision will continue to leverage Nielsen’s suite of media intelligence solutions. Services for the deal include Nielsen’s Advanced Audiences, ad-supported streaming platform ratings, Nielsen ONE Ads for connected television and national out-of-home expansion.

“Measurement continues to evolve, and it is critical that it accurately reflects the scale, value, and influence of Hispanic audiences across platforms,” Tim Natividad, TelevisaUnivision’s president of U.S. advertising sales and marketing, said in a Thursday statement. “We are pleased to continue working with Nielsen to support cross-platform measurement and to help ensure that brands and agencies can fully understand the audiences we reach every day.”

“We love working with TelevisaUnivision because we have the unique capabilities to help them grow their businesses,” Nielsen chief revenue officer Amilcar Perez added. “Only Nielsen can reliably measure streaming, traditional TV and audio, broken down by specific demographics. We will continue supporting TelevisaUnivision with cross-platform measurement and media intelligence designed to help them understand and demonstrate the value of their massive audiences across all platforms.”

TelevisaUnivision marks the latest renewal for Nielsen, following Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, Tubi, Roku, A+E Global Media, and SAG-AFTRA.