SAG-AFTRA Renews Nielsen License to Measure Streaming Viewership

SAG-AFTRA has renewed its license with Nielsen, making the data measurement company its source when it comes to measuring streaming viewership.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to partner with SAG-AFTRA over the past year to serve as an independent arbiter of viewership for the best TV and movies in the world. We’re thrilled to continue the partnership,” Karthik Rao, Nielsen CEO, said in a statement to press.

“With the pace of change in our industry and the additional metrics we are now tracking, having the Nielsen streaming data to underpin the first-party data we receive has been both essential and highly effective, and as a result we will be continuing to rely on that data moving forward,” said SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

More to come …