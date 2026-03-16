A+E Global Media Renews Nielsen Measurement Deal | Exclusive

A+E Global Media has struck a new, multi-year deal with Nielsen that will give the company access to the firm’s measurement and media intelligence tools across its linear and digital brands, including A&E, Lifetime, The History Channel, LMN and more.

Under the terms of the renewal, Nielsen will provide A+E with access to linear and digital ratings, as well as information to help develop advertising, programming and licensing strategies.

It will also license new services including Nielsen National Respondent Level Data (NRLD), Nielsen Audience Builder (NAB) and the Data-Driven Linear API (DDL API), building on existing services for A+E such as streaming content and platform ratings and ad intelligence.

A+E Global Media’s portfolio reaches more than 400 million households in over 200 territories and more than 40 languages. However, it accounted for just 1% of TV viewing in January, per Nielsen’s latest media distributor gauge.

In addition to A&E, Lifetime, The History Channel, LMN, FYI, and Vice TV, the company oversees unscripted and scripted production divisions, a content licensing business, an independent film unit and a digital division that includes watch apps, games, FAST channels, AVOD and SVOD products such as Crime 360, Lifetime Movie Club and HISTORY Vault and podcasts like “History This Week.”

The expanded partnership with A+E follows Nielsen’s recent renewals with Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, Tubi, Roku and SAG-AFTRA.