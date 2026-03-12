‘Cross’ Hits 613 Million Minutes With Season 2 Premiere, per Nielsen

The return of “Cross” brought in notable viewership for Prime Video.

As “Cross” dropped the first three episodes on Feb. 11, the Prime Video series tallied up 613 million minutes during the week of Feb. 9, landing as the week’s No. 8 most-watched streaming original series.

Notably, “Cross” had the highest concentration of Black viewers of any top 10 series this week across original and acquired titles, with 40% of the show’s audience consisting of Black viewers.

The premiere viewership for “Cross” outpaced the weekly streams for Prime Video’s “Fallout,” which tallied up 571 million viewing minutes in the week following its Season 2 debut drop, as well as Netflix’s “Unfamiliar,” which reached 497 million viewing minutes.

It did, however, get outpaced by juggernauts “The Lincoln Lawyer,” which scored 2.54 billion minutes on Netflix, and “The Pitt,” which scored 1.04 billion minutes. Next in line was “Bridgerton” with 873 million viewing minutes, “Love Is Blind” with 856 million viewing minutes and “Stranger Things” with 717 million viewing minutes.

Also on the streaming originals list was “The ‘Burbs” with 712 million viewing minutes and “The Traitors,” which scored 637 million viewing minutes.

This season’s staggered release shifts from last season’s binge drop, which drew an impressive 1.36 billion viewing minutes in its first four days of availability, pushing it to become the No. 1 overall streaming series for the week of Nov. 11, 2024. Similarly, during that drop, 40% of total watch time was brought in by Black viewers.