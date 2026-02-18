“Cross” has arrived with Season 2, and it’s just as bloody, action-packed and mysterious as the last chapter. Let’s get into how you’ll need to tune in.

Detective Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) is back in the office and onto another case. This time around, instead of having shaving heads, Alex’s new target severs the fingers of victims. Now, Alex has quite literally got his work cut out for him, and he’s going to need all of Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa) and the rest of his crew’s help to crack this case.

Not only is there a new killer on the loose, the show has added some new talent into the mix. Check out the details below about how to watch.

When does “Cross” Season 2 premiere?

“Cross” Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on Wednesday, Feb. 11.

When do new episodes air?

Season 2 of “Cross” will premiere with its first three episodes and will then move to drop new episodes every Wednesday until the finale on March 18.

“Cross” Season 2 episode release schedule:

This season of “Cross” will have eight episodes. Check out the episode release schedule below.

Season 2, Episode 1: “Harrow” — Wednesday, Feb. 11

Season 2, Episode 2: “Scatter” — Wednesday, Feb. 11

Season 2, Episode 3: “Feed” — Wednesday, Feb. 11

Season 2, Episode 4: “Harden” — Wednesday, Feb. 18

Season 2, Episode 5: “Climb” — Wednesday, Feb. 25

Season 2, Episode 6: “Gather” — Wednesday, March 4

Season 2, Episode 7: “Winnow” — Wednesday, March 11

Season 2, Episode 8: “Quemar” — Wednesday, March 18

Are more episodes on the way?

For now, there’s no word. But with how much fans loved the first season, we wouldn’t be shocked if Prime Video brought the show back for a third chapter. Until we get more deets, you’ve got a full second season to watch.

What is Season 2 about?

Here’s the description for “Cross” Season 2, per Prime Video: “Season 2 pushes the series into a bolder, more dangerous chapter as billionaire business titan Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard) calls the FBI for protection after receiving a death threat — one that links him to the murder of a billionaire playboy. Detective Alex Cross and FBI Agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) lead a new joint mission to protect Durand and to find the killer, who leaves behind gruesome clues. Meanwhile, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), Cross’ partner and longtime best friend, makes an unexpected connection.

Who’s in the cast?

The cast for “Cross” includes Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Samantha Walkes, Johnny Ray Gill, Alona Tal, Jennifer Wigmore, Melody Hurd, Caleb Elijah and more. Season 2 adds new cast members Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason, and Wes Chatham.

Watch the trailer