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Thai Randolph Launches NILE & Co., Sets BuzzFeed Acquisitions and Partnership

The former CEO and co-founder of Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat will partner and build companies with creators as equity partners with latest brand and IP platform

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Thai Randolph attends The Wrap's 2024 WrapWomen Power Women Summit at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on December 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Thai Randolph attends TheWrap's 2024 Power Women Summit at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. (Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Thai Randolph, former CEO and co-founder of Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat, unveiled a new venture Thursday, NILE & Co., a brand and intellectual property platform aimed at building creator-led businesses related to wealth, wellness and women’s sports.

“Just as the Nile River connects communities, sustains ecosystems and builds civilizations along its path — that’s what we do,” Randolph said in a statement of the launch. “We connect creators, athletes, consumers and brands within one system, and create value that compounds for everyone involved.”

Timed with the company’s launch, Randolph announced two acquisitions from BuzzFeed: its As/Is and Goodful brands. Those acquisitions coincide with a wider commercial partnership with several of BuzzFeed’s identity-driven brands, among them Cocoa Butter, Pero Like and A*Pop.

Positioned as a “content-to-commerce” engine, NILE & Co. (which stands for Narrative, Influence, Legacy, Enterprise) is designed to turn digital audiences into scalable businesses by pairing creators and athletes with equity stakes. The platform will focus on women consumers, a demographic Randolph emphasized as central to both purchasing power and future economic growth.

Ivy Kagan Bierman, Thai Randolph, Jen Sargent, and Alicin Reidy Williamson speak onstage during ‘What It Takes to Innovate: Insights from Female Leaders presented by Loeb & Loeb’
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“I’ve spent my career building brands and scaling businesses alongside some of the most influential creators and commercial partners in the world,” Randolph said. “What I’ve learned is that narrative and influence are two of the biggest accelerants in modern brand building — and women are now in the driver’s seat. They control the majority of purchasing decisions, sit at the center of the largest wealth transfer in modern history, and are reshaping how capital, culture and commerce move. Naturally, our first investment is in her.”

Looking ahead, NILE & Co. will operate through three primary strategies: building new companies with creators as equity partners, acquiring and scaling culturally relevant brands and partnering with IP owners and corporations to commercialize content-driven businesses.

Randolph is joined by a leadership team that includes CFO Manveer Sehmi, Head of Content and Creator Partnerships Heather Johns, Operating Partner Melinda Lee and Creative Director Ahmad Barber.

Issa Rae (Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)
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Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

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