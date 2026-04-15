‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 Starts Filming in France — Here’s the Full Cast

Production on “The White Lotus” Season 4 began on Wednesday.

The upcoming season of Mike White’s drama will film in Cannes, St. Tropez and Monaco. Filming will also take place in Paris. However, the story takes place along the Côte d’Azur. Season 4 will follow the guests and employees of a White Lotus hotel over the course of a week that includes the Cannes Film Festival.

Specifically, this season will feature the Airelles Château de la Messardière as the White Lotus du Cap and the Hôtel Martinez as the White Lotus Cannes.

HBO also released who will star in the upcoming season though it’s too soon to know what role each actor will play. The cast includes Helena Bonham Carter, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani, and Nadia Tereszkiewicz. Additional cast includes Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer and Laura Smet.

“The White Lotus” Season 4 is created, written and directed by White, who also executive produces the series. Other EPs include David Bernad and Mark Kamine. Since the premiere of its first season in 2021, “The White Lotus” has won 16 Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes. The series has also been a critical darling, appearing on several best of lists over the course of its first three seasons. Though very little is known about this next installment, the season is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated premieres of the next year.