‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 Casts Heather Graham, Rosie Perez and 4 More

“The White Lotus” has added six more actors to Season 4.

The upcoming season set in France will star Heather Graham (“Chosen Family”), Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”), Ben Schnetzer (“The Madison”), Tobias Santelmann (“The Last Kingdom”), Frida Gustavsson (“Vikings: Valhalla”) and Laura Smet (“The Bridesmaid”), TheWrap has learned.

They will join an already stacked cast. So far, Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Helena Bonham Carter, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Max Greenfield, Charlie Hall, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani, Jarrad Paul and Nadia Tereszkiewicz are set to star in the upcoming season. Production for Season 4 will begin in April.

The series was created by Mike White, who writes and will direct Season 4. White will also executive produce the season alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Graham is repped by Risa Shapiro at RMS Productions, Paradigm, and Morris Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich and Goodell & Gellman. Perez is repped by Innovative, Strand Entertainment, Meyer and Down and Vision PR.

Gustavsson is repped by Actors in Scandinavia and Hamilton Hodell. Santelmann is repped by Salomonsson Agency and United Talent Agency. Schnetzer is repped by Gersh, David Weber and Lon Sorenson. Smet is repped by Time Art.

Little is known about the plot of “The White Lotus” other than it will follow a group of luxury hotel guests over the span of the week. But if this new season is anything like previously installments, it’ll likely be an awards darling. Since the premiere of its first season in 2021, “The White Lotus” has won 16 Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes.