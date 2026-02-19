‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 Adds Ari Graynor and Dylan Ennis

The cast for “The White Lotus” Season 4 is getting bigger, with HBO adding two new stars to the roster in Ari Graynor and Dylan Ennis.

Graynor (“Monster,” “I’m Dying Up Here”) and Ennis (“Pierre”) board the cast for the upcoming installment alongside previous recruits Sandra Bernhard, Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina and AJ Michalka.

As the actors join the Mike White-created HBO series, they will play a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and employees, whom the series will follow over the span of a week. Details on characters and specific plot points have not yet been revealed.

While the previous installments have found their home in Hawaii, Italy and Thailand, Season 4 is setting up shop in France, including in Paris and on the French Rivera.

Graynor is best known for appearing in “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist,” “Whip It,” “What’s Your Number?” and “The Disaster Artist,” and has also appeared in “The Beauty,” “Monster,” “Winning Time,” “Surface,” “Mrs. America” and “I’m Dying Up Here.”

Ennis, meanwhile, has limited screen credits but was part of the “Harry Potter” audiobook cast. He joins fellow cast member Long as a newcomer, following in the footsteps of several young actors whose careers accelerated after appearing on “The White Lotus,” including Leo Woodall.

White serves as creator, writer and director of “The White Lotus,” and executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Season 3 welcomed back Season 1 stars Natasha Rothwell and Jon Gries, and also featured a cast that included Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood.