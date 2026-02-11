‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 Adds Sandra Bernhard

The latest guest checking into “The White Lotus” for Season 4 is Sandra Bernhard.

She joins previously announced cast members Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina and AJ Michalka in the series created by Mike White. Casting is still ongoing.

The fourth season of the HBO anthology series will be set in Paris and the French Riviera, according to media reports, but plot details for the season and character descriptions have been kept under wraps.

The next installment of the dramedy series will film primarily at Château de La Messardière in Saint-Tropez.

The character actress’ career has spanned nearly five decades. Bernhard is best known for her roles in Martin Scorsese’s “The King of Comedy,” the FX series “Pose” and the ABC sitcom “Roseanne.”

Most recently, Bernhard has appeared in “Severance” on Apple TV+, the Oscar-nominated film “Marty Supreme” and “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” for Disney+.

Bernhard has a storied history as a stand-up comedian and self-proclaimed “pioneer of the one-woman show.” Her specials include “I’m Still Here…Damn It!,” “Giving Them Lip” and “Everything Bad & Beautiful.”

White executive produces “The White Lotus” alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine. It’s not the first time “The White Lotus” has found its home in Europe, with Season 2 taking place in Sicily, Italy after the first pandemic-restricted season took place in Hawaii.

Bernhard is represented by The Rosenzweig Group and Kopeikin Law.