‘Tracker’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

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Justin Hartley returns as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist, when “Tracker” heads back to CBS this fall.

Season 4 will kick off as Colter’s search for a teenage boy’s missing father leads him to a dangerous criminal operation at the Port of Los Angeles, per the official logline for the season opener.

Get all the details on “Tracker” below.

When does “Tracker” Season 4 premiere?

The fourth season debuts Sunday, Oct. 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on CBS.

What time do new episodes air?

The Season 4 premiere airs at 9:30 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT, but future episodes air at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Where are the episodes streaming?

“Tracker” is available to stream on Paramount+, but how soon you can stream it depends on your subscription tier.

Paramount+ premium plan subscribers can watch “Tracker” live and on demand immediately as the episode drops on CBS, but Paramount+ essential subscribers will have to wait until the day after the episode airs, so in this case, on Monday.

When are new episodes coming out?

New episodes of “Tracker” drop Sundays on CBS.

Here’s the release schedule so far:

Season 4 Episode 1: “Safe Harbor” — Oct. 4

Season 4 Episode 2: “Switchback” — Oct. 11

Season 4 Episode 1: “Original Parts” — Oct. 18

Has “Tracker” been renewed for Season 5?

Not yet, but the series has been a hit for CBS year after year, so its odds are looking good.

Who stars in “Tracker?”

In addition to Hartley, “Tracker” stars Fiona Rene as Renee Green and Chris Lee as Randy.