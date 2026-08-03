CBS Orders Comedy Pilot for ‘Hilda! (In Lights)’ From Abbey Caldwell

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CBS has ordered a pilot for comedy project “Hilda! (In Lights)” from TV writer Abbey Caldwell (“Laid,” “Fresh Off the Boat”).

Caldwell is attached to write and executive produce the single-cam pilot, which centers on a 70-year-old woman from Nebraska pursuing her dreams on Broadway.

The news comes less than four months after CBS revealed in April that it had ordered three scripts for the project, which was in development at the time.

The official logline is as follows: “One of those classic shows about a plucky small-town optimist who moves to the big city to pursue her life-long dream of starring on Broadway. There’s just one teeny, tiny, totally inconsequential difference… our hero Hilda is a 70-year-old woman from Nebraska with absolutely no experience.”

In addition to Caldwell, executive producers for the project include Will Graham, Max Linsky and Tonia Davis for Invitation Media. The show hails from CBS Studios

Caldwell’s writing credits include Peacock’s sex comedy “Laid,” which starred Stephanie Hsu and Zosia Mamet, as well as Fox’s “Krapopolis” and ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat.”

In April, CBS also announced that it had ordered a development room to start writing scripts for “Flint” from Evan Katz, which has Matt LeBlanc attached as a star and executive producer should it receive a series greenlight. The project also hails from CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

“Flint” centers on a burnt-out LAPD detective who, on the verge of retirement, is blindsided when the city extends his service by five years. Determined to get fired, he breaks rules and disobeys orders, which, to his dismay, makes him an even better cop, according to the logline.