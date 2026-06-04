Ellen Pompeo to Star in ‘Chicks’ Dramedy Pilot Ordered at Hulu

Ellen Pompeo found her next project outside “Grey’s Anatomy,” with a familiar creator.

The actress will star and executive produce “Chicks,” a new dramedy ordered to pilot at Hulu from “Good American Family” creator Katie Robbins.

“A family dramedy set in the rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods of old Boston, about Chickie (Pompeo) and Doreen, two estranged half-sisters who are both struggling to get by when their wise guy dad unexpectedly kicks the bucket,” a logline for the series reads. “Their only inheritance is a legacy of two-bit crime that inspires them to run increasingly audacious frauds. As their con grows, so does their odd-couple bond, as they each start to fill the father-shaped hole in the other’s heart.”

The project reunites Pompeo and Robbins, who previously collaborated on the Natalia Grace-inspired limited series for Hulu. “Chicks” is an original idea of Robbins’ developed for Pompeo and inspired by conversations the two of them had on set of “Good American Family.”

Along with Robbins and Pompeo, “Chicks” is executive produced by Laura Holstein for Calamity Jane. 20th Television is the studio on the project.

Pompeo reduced her on-screen presence on “Grey’s Anatomy” back in Season 21, though she remains an executive producer and frequent recurring player, and continues to provide narration for every episode of the ABC medical drama, which will debut its 23rd season this fall.

The franchise is set for its own expansion this TV season, with “Grey’s Anatomy” prepping a Texas-set spinoff from Shonda Rhimes and Meg Marinis. That show, which Pompeo also executive produces, is expected to premiere in 2027.

Pompeo is repped by CAA, Linden Entertainment, The Lede Company and Hansen Jacobson. Robbins is repped by UTA, Aaron Kogan Management, Lawyer: Jonathan Shikora LGNA.