WME Group Promotes Marie Sheehy to EVP, Corporate Communications Head

WME Group has promoted Marie Sheehy to executive vice president and head of corporate communications.

In her new role, Sheehy will oversee communications strategy and operations for the company, including its WME talent agency, IMG Licensing and Pantheon Media Group.

Since joining the William Morris Agency in 2005, Sheehy has played a critical role in communications strategy for several major company milestones, including its merger with Endeavor, WME’s acquisition of IMG and UFC, and the formation of WME Group after Endeavor was taken private by Silver Lake.

She also helped launch Endeavor Content (now Fifth Season), overseeing corporate communications for the studio.

In addition to serving as WME Group’s lead spokesperson and overseeing the teams responsible for internal, external and executive communications across the company and its business divisions, Sheehy leads corporate partnerships.

She also advises clients on proactive and crisis communications matters while supporting marketing and publicity efforts for various projects.

“Marie has been instrumental to WME for two decades and has helped steer the reputations of our company and our clients through countless milestones and constant evolution,” WME Group co-chairs Christian Muirhead and Richard Weitz said in a statement. “Her strategic counsel, steady leadership and trusted relationships across the media and entertainment industries have made her an invaluable partner as we position WME Group as the premier destination for talent representation.”