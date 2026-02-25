Actor and comedian Josh Peck has joined the cast “Cross” Season 2 as a recurring guest star, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

In the hit Prime Video series, Peck plays Senator Pete Ashford, “a charming son of privilege from America’s heartland, Ashford’s youth and earnestness often lead him out of his depth. But Ashford’s eager to prove himself, even as he figures out what kind of leader he truly wants to be,” per a character description. He makes his debut on Episode 5, set for release Wednesday.

“Cross” series regulars include Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd and Johnny Ray Gill.

Peck is the latest newcomer to the “Cross” universe. Season 2 welcomed fellow guest stars Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason and Wes Chatham.

Peck’s Hollywood career spans over 20 years, jumping onto screens as a child star in the late ’90s. He’s been in several TV shows and films, including “Oppenheimer,” “Mean Creek,” “Red Dawn,” “Drake & Josh,” “Snow Day” and more.

Here’s a description of “Cross” Season 2: “The Washington, D.C. crime drama follows Alex Cross (Hodge), a brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the minds of murderers in order to identify and catch them. In Season 2, Cross is in pursuit of a ruthless vigilante who is hunting down corrupt billionaire magnates.”

The eight-episode second season premiered Feb. 11. New episodes are released Wednesdays until the season finale on March 18.

“Cross” stars and is executive produced by Hodge. Watkins serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, J. David Shanks, Aiyana White, Craig Siebels, Owen Shiflett, James Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa. The series is also produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Paramount Television Studios.