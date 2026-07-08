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Jimmy Tatro in Talks for ‘Superman’ Spinoff ‘DC Crime’ at HBO Max

Skyler Gisondo will reprise his role as Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen in the DC Studios series, which has not yet been greenlit

Jimmy Tatro attends the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures Classics' "Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass" at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles, California, on June 23, 2026. (Credit: VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Jimmy Tatro is in early talks to join the live-action “Superman” spinoff series “DC Crime” as Gorilla Grodd. The DC Studios and HBO Max series has not officially received a greenlight from the streamer.

Skyler Gisondo has been tapped to reprise his role as the Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen in the DC Studios series that he played in the 2025 James Gunn film.

HBO Max declined to comment to TheWrap.

Skyler Gisondo on the set of "Superman" (Credit: James Gunn/DC Studios)
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The “Superman” spinoff series would follow Jimmy Olsen (Gisondo) as he hosts a true crime docuseries. The subject of Season 1 would reportedly be DC villain Gorilla Grodd, an evil, super-intelligent gorilla who often battles the Flash.

The character was first created in 1959. Gorilla Grodd appeared in DC’s “Arrow-verse” series voiced by David Sobolov. The villain also appeared in the 2014 series “The Flash.”

Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda have been tapped to write, showrun, and produce the DC Studios series. Gunn and DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran will executive produce, with Gialyin Vaisman on board for DC.

“DC Crime” will be the latest series to come out of Gunn’s rebooted DC Universe after “Peacemaker” and “Creature Commandos.” The show will continue Olsen and The Daily Planet’s story following the events of this summer’s “Superman.”

Tatro will star alongside Will Ferrell in Netflix golf comedy series “The Hawk” this summer. He most recently appeared in “Scream 7” from Kevin Williamson and Paramount Pictures. His other credits include Netflix’s “American Vandal” from the same creators as “DC Crime,” “The Real Bros of Simi Valley” and “Modern Family.”

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Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

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