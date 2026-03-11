Will Ferrell’s Golf Comedy Series ‘The Hawk’ Sets Summer Premiere at Netflix With First-Look Teaser

Will Ferrell’s Netflix golf comedy, newly titled “The Hawk,” will hit the streamer this summer.

The streamer released a first look at the comedy legend as former No. 1 golfer Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins. Dressed in a hot pink polo, plaid pants and a white visor, Ferrell as “The Hawk” gears up for his big golf return. The teaser also shows The Hawk’s signature curly, platinum blonde hair poking through his visor: “An icon, a champion, an American hero.”

The teaser does not reveal any show footage just yet, but according to the logline, Hawkins was 2004’s No. 1 golfer, who is attempting to capture the magic 20 years past his prime. Despite his ex-wife and his son Lance, golf’s new golden boy, telling him he’s done, Lonnie refuses to believe he’s anything other than one stroke away from the greatest comeback in golf history.

The 10-episode series will premiere this summer on Netflix. Ferrell is joined by Molly Shannon, who stars as his ex-wife, along with Jimmy Tatro, Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson, Chris Parnell, Katelyn Tarver and David Hornsby.

Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Alix Taylor serve as executive producers for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue executive produce for T-Street, while Chris Henchy, Harper Steele, David Gordon Green and Andrew Guest also serve as EPs on the comedy series.