Accenture Song to Acquire Creator Agency Whalar in Industry’s ‘Largest Creator Economy Transaction’

Accenture Song, the consulting company’s tech-powered marketing division, agreed to acquire creator agency Whalar.

The social and creator agency previously owned by Whalar Group will grow Accenture’s branch in the creator economy and expand its reach in the rapidly expanding influencer marketing space.

Whalar Group co-founder Neil Waller did not reveal the terms of the acquisition but described the acquisition as the industry’s “largest creator economy transaction,” according to AdWeek. Comparable acquisitions, like Publicis Groupe buying influencer agency Influential in 2024, were valued for a reported $500 million.

“Over the past ten years, we have created the world’s leading Creator agency, and by joining Accenture Song, we are bringing together unrivaled Creator expertise and an expansive world-class ecosystem of technology, AI and data intelligence,” co-CEO Jo Cronk said. “This allows us to serve our clients in even more meaningful and impactful ways.”

Whalar has managed more than $600 million in creator campaigns. The company also said it has generated billions of engagements with thousands of creator activations annually, including clients IKEA, the NFL and Uber.

The collaboration aims to combine Whalar’s creator and influencer connections with Accenture Song’s data and AI tools to build lasting relationships with creators.

“Social is where brands are discovered, where modern commerce is happening and where consumer habits tell us what products and services are going to win next,” said Ndidi Oteh, CEO of Accenture Song. “Whalar brings a creator capability that strengthens how we drive meaningful impact and growth for clients.”

Whalar’s co-CEOs Emma Harman and Cronk will continue in their roles, joining Accenture Song through the acquisition, along with Whalar’s team of over 170 employees across the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Germany and Spain.

The creator agency is the latest of Accenture Song’s acquisitions in growing its creator business. The consulting giant acquired influencer agency Superdigital in 2025 and customer engagement agency Unlimited in 2024.

Whalar Group will still operate independently managing Sixteenth, Foam, Moby Ventures, The Lighthouse and The Business of Creativity.