Whalar Group’s The Lighthouse Opens Brooklyn Creator Campus With 2-Day Festival | Exclusive

Another creator campus has entered the chat. On Tuesday, the creator and social agency Whalar Group announced the grand opening of The Lighthouse Brooklyn, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Located in the middle of Greenpoint, the East Coast campus is located at 58 Kent Street in the historic 1872 Eberhard Faber Pencil Factory. Much like the Venice Beach Lighthouse on the West Coast, the Brooklyn iteration of The Lighthouse is a content studio and shared workspace designed to provide creators the resources they need while encouraging members to connect with each other as they build and evolve their brands.

Designed in collaboration with interior design studio Warkentin Associates, the 34,000 square foot Greenpoint location offers several amenities specifically designed for creators such as podcasting studios, test kitchens for food-focused creators, sound stages, photography studios, a music studio, edit bays and a digital lab. The space is also home to a library and salon ideal for backdrops in videos, both collaborative and private workspaces, a screening room, theater, a bar, coffee shop and several event spaces. Those include a 6,000-square-foot waterfront rooftop terrace that overlooks the East River and a live broadcasting desk and vinyl DJ booth.

Members to the space are chosen through a combination of referrals by The Lighthouse’s Creator Council, which is co-chaired by industry experts Colin and Samir (1.6 million YouTube subscribers) as well as an open membership application process. Those who apply to the space will be vetted by the council. Members of the deciding council include Brett Conti, Dave Bench, Gariel DeSanti, Ari Elkins, Salt Hank, Tejas Hullur, Eddie Huang, Eni Popoola, Kareem Rahma, Evan Shapiro, Pooja Tripathi, Kelly Wakasa and Odette Williams.

The Lighthouse Brooklyn schedule (Photo Credit: Whalar Group, Chelsea Palatucci)

“The Lighthouse Brooklyn embodies everything this city represents: artistry, creativity, reinvention and a real sense of collective spirit,” Jon Goss, CEO of The Lighthouse, said. “It’s more than a space. It’s a living, breathing ecosystem where creators can explore new ideas, connect with each other and shape the next wave of culture.”

To celebrate the opening of The Lighthouse Brooklyn, the company will host a two-day festival in Greenpoint on Wednesday and Thursday. That festival, which will include an album release with Danny Brown as well as a conversation with David Droga and Sir John Hegarty; The Meteor’s Cindi Leive interviewing Ana Gasteyer and Amber Tamblyn; a conversation with “American Psycho” director Mary Harron; and a discussion with Scalable Co-Founders Kaya Yurieff and Jasmine Enberg that’s moderated by Axios’s Kerry Flynn. Other programming, including a showing of New York Nico’s (1.6 million Instagram followers) “26.2” documentary, a DJ set by Stretch Armstrong, a standup comedy set hosted by Vulture’s Jesse David Fox and conversations from creators like Sydney Jo (1.7 million TikTok followers) and Casey Lewis (81,000 Substack subscribers), will also take place throughout the festival. The full schedule of events is above.

Partners for The Lighthouse Brooklyn include Fox Entertainment and Tubi, iHeartMedia, Samsung, Shopify and Tribeca Festival. Each of those partners will bring creator-focused activations to the campus. A Lighthouse location in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa region is planned to open in 2026.