Entertainment 360 Acquires Max Stein’s Creator Management Firm Brigade

Entertainment 360 has acquired Max Stein’s creator management firm Bridgade.

The deal will see Stein join as a partner, bringing Brigade’s team and clients into the company effectively immediately. The firm will continue to work closely with their existing clients across fashion, media and culture, now supported by Entertainment 360’s broader representation, production, and business development capabilities.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bridgade’s clients include writer and fashion personality Leandra Medine Cohen; “Feed Me” newsletter founder Emily Sundberg; “How Long Gone” podcast hosts Chris Black and Jason Stewart; stylist Danielle Goldberg; “I Want Your Sex” writer and producer Karley Sciortino; television personality Zanna Roberts Rassi; After School newsletter founder Casey Lewis; writer and stylist Becky Malinsky; and ABT principal dancer Isabella Boylston.

“I’ve always been drawn to people with a singular point of view, whose work and ambitions don’t fit neatly into one category. Our clients have built remarkable careers by following their own taste and instincts, and our job has been to help them turn those ideas into lasting businesses,” Stein said in a statement. “Entertainment 360 shares that philosophy and brings an extraordinary depth of experience, relationships, and resources. Joining forces gives our clients access to many more opportunities, while allowing us to preserve the personal approach that has always defined Brigade.”

The move comes as Entertainment 360 looks to expand beyond traditional film and television representation to serve a broader range of artists, creators, and entrepreneurs and deepen its expertise across new media and brands.

It also follows the company’s recent hires and expansion of its lifestyle and digital business.

“The ways audiences discover and engage with entertainment have changed, and so have the needs of the talent building careers today,” Entertainment 360’s partners added. “Max recognized this evolution early and he and his exceptional team have built a remarkable business representing exactly the kind of original, forward-thinking talent we have always sought to work with. Bringing Brigade into 360 expands what we can offer our clients and strengthens our ability to create extraordinary opportunities for artists across an increasingly diverse entertainment landscape.”