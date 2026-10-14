Fox’s $22 Billion Roku Acquisition Secures Shareholder Approval

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A majority of shareholders from Fox and Roku have signed off on the former’s pending $22 billion acquisition of the latter, according to preliminary vote tallies from the companies’ special meetings held on Wednesday.

Approximately 197.48 million of Fox’s Class B shares were entitled to vote, per an SEC filing. Out of that total, 197.36 million shares voted in favor of the deal, while 71,891 voted against and 45,001 shares abstained. Fox has a total of 220,248,764 outstanding Class B shares.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch touted the deal as a “transformative transaction” that will pair its “high-impact live sports and news content” with Roku’s “leading streaming distribution and technology platform.”