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YouTube Extends Streaming Lead With 14% of TV Viewership in July

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The category climbed to an overall share of 49% during the month, per Nielsen

YouTube
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YouTube has extended its lead in streaming with a record 14.2% share of TV viewership in July, a 6% month-over-month increase, according to Nielsen’s latest Gauge report.

The platform’s momentum comes as the streaming category’s overall share climbed to 49% of TV viewership, an increase of 3.4% that was boosted by the final weeks of the FIFA World Cup.

In comparison, broadcast and cable finished the month with shares of 19.5% and 18.7%, respectively. The former, which normally sees a 4% to 5% usage decrease in July, instead saw an increase of 1% driven by the World Cup. However, cable usage was down 2% on a monthly basis, which was primarily driven by a 27% decline in sports viewing as the number of World Cup fell. Sports viewing represented 6% of all cable viewership.

Overall, total TV usage grew 2.2% between June and July, relatively flat compared to the 2.3% increase in the prior year period.

Nielsen Gauge July 2026
Source: Nielsen
World-Cup
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When looking by distributor, NBCUniversal and Versant trailed behind YouTube with a combined 9.2% share. NBCU accounted for 7.1% of that total, while Versant made up the remaining 2.1%.

Peacock saw a double-digit viewership increase of 15% driven by “Love Island USA” and the World Cup, bring the service’s total share of streaming viewership to 2.6%. “Love Island USA” generated 4.9 billion viewing minutes in July and 11.7 billion minutes across June and July combined. The World Cup’s July 5 match between Mexico and England and July 19 match between Spain and Argentina also resulted in the streamer’s two most-viewed days during the period.

Meanwhile, Disney fell to the third place spot with 8.9% of TV viewership. Its share of streaming rose to 4.7%, an increase of 4% compared to June, with gains across all key demographic groups, including a 7% lift among 6-17 year-olds. Contributing to Disney’s gain for the month was “The Bear” and “King of the Hill,” which generated nearly 3 billion viewing minutes combined.

Nielsen Media Distributor Gauge July 2026
Source: Nielsen

Though Netflix remained the second-largest streamer by viewership, it finished the month as the fourth largest distributor with a share of 7.8% — tying with Fox, which saw the largest monthly viewing increase among media distributors for a second consecutive month.

The Murdoch-owned media giant saw a 36% viewership bump driven by its World Cup coverage on top of a 73% increase its broadcast affiliates exhibited in June. It also had 25 of the top 26 July telecasts, including the record-breaking World Cup Final on July 19. Tubi finished the month with a share of 2%.

Rounding out the rest of the list was Paramount with a 6.5% viewership share, including 2.2% from Paramount+ and Pluto TV; Warner Bros. Discovery with a 5.3% share, including 1.4% from it streaming services; Amazon with a 4.3% share; The Roku Channel with a 2.9% share; Scripps with a 1.5% share, Weigel Broadcasting with a 1.4% share, A+E Networks and Hallmark with shares of 0.8% each and AMC Networks with a 0.6% share.

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Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

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