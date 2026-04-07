Fox Corp, Kalshi Strike Deal to Bring Prediction Data to TV, Streaming

Kalshi and Fox Corp said on Tuesday they have struck a deal to bring the prediction market’s data to its roster of channels, including Fox News, Fox Business, Fox Weather and the Fox One streaming platform.

Kalshi data will be incorporated across Fox’s TV and digital platforms, and used for data visualizations spanning politics, economics and weather reports, according to the company. Fox News will not use Kalshi data for its election coverage, TheWrap has learned, as the network has its own election data team.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

The agreement is a “sponsored integration,” or paid product placement. It comes as media companies continue to lean into the prediction market space; CNN and CNBC both struck deals with Kalshi last year, and the Associated Press licensed its election data to the service last month. Dow Jones, parent company of the Wall Street Journal made a deal with rival Polymarket, which also joined with Penske Media to become the Golden Globes’ official prediction partner earlier this year.

“More people are watching Kalshi’s forecasts than trading them, which says a lot: our data effectively complements news and polls,” Tarek Mansour, co-founder and CEO of Kalshi, said in a statement. “As misinformation grows more common, Kalshi offers accurate, unbiased data to help people better understand what’s going on in the world.”

“Prediction markets have quickly become an essential data point and a compelling new experience across our live content portfolio,” Paul Cheesbrough, Tubi Media Group’s CEO, added in the statement. “By integrating Kalshi’s real-time data into our fast-growing streaming platform FOX One and across FOX News Media’s leading networks, we’re giving audiences both deeper insights and a more engaging way to follow the stories that matter most.”

Kalshi also said institutions such as the Federal Reserve have adopted its data. About 70% of users turn to the platform to follow market trends, while 30% place bets, the company said.