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Legendary Entertainment Submits Takeover Offer for Lionsgate

The move comes after the “Dune” producer first eyed a potential acquisition of the Hollywood studio last year

Lionsgate signage
Sign on facade at headquarters of Lionsgate Films in the Silicon Beach neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, December 10, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
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Legendary Entertainment has submitted a takeover offer for Lionsgate after reviving talks with the Hollywood studio, according to Bloomberg.

Legendary, which is the producer behind the “Dune” and “Minecraft” film franchises, is owned by the private equity firm Apollo Global Management and company management.

Its latest interest comes after they first eyed a potential Lionsgate acquisition in July 2025. The outlet notes that the two companies have held on and off talks about a potential acquisition since then.

A Lionsgate spokesperson declined to comment, while representatives for Legendary did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Lionsgate signage
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In addition to Legendary, others who have previously expressed interest in Lionsgate but have not submitted formal takeover offers include Banijay, Mediawan and France’s Bollore Group.

Meanwhile, Netflix, which saw its $83 billion bid for Warner Bros. Discovery’s studio and streaming assets collapse earlier this year after declining to match a rival bid from David Ellison’s Paramount Skydance, previously told TheWrap it is not interested in acquiring Lionsgate.

Lionsgate shares jumped 12% during Tuesday’s trading session following the news.

More to come…

Lionsgate signage
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Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

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