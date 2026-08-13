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Paramount Unwilling to Sell CNN as Industry Pushes for Settlement Concessions

There is “zero truth” to reports that CEO David Ellison is prepared to sell the cable news network

CNN Building (Credit: Getty Images)
CNN Building (Credit: Getty Images)
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A Paramount source is pushing back on reports that CEO David Ellison could sell CNN in an effort to resolve the legal battle surrounding the company’s ongoing acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

There is “zero truth” to the notion that Ellison is prepared to sell CNN in connection with the WBD transaction, a source with knowledge told TheWrap Thursday.

“CNN is not for sale,” the source added.

David Ellison (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
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The denial follows comments from Paramount chief legal officer Makan Delrahim at Politico’s California Agenda conference this week that prompted headlines suggesting the company could divest CNN to help secure its $110 billion WBD deal.

Asked whether Paramount would consider selling CNN if doing so would allow the transaction to move forward, Delrahim said “everything is on the table.” Reuters subsequently reported that a potential sale of the cable news network was among the options the company could consider.

CNN chief media analyst Brian Stelter, who first reported the news Thursday, said that Delrahim’s remarks were intended to convey Paramount’s willingness to negotiate with California Attorney General Rob Bonta, rather than signal that Ellison is preparing to unload CNN.

“He was saying, basically, ‘we’re willing to talk,’” Stelter wrote.

California AG Rob Bonta is squaring off with Paramount CEO David Ellison against his merger with Warner Bros. Discovery. (Christopher Smith/TheWrap)
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California and 11 other states have sued to block Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery on antitrust grounds. The lawsuit has emerged as a major obstacle to completing the transaction.

The legal challenge has also put scrutiny on CNN’s place within the proposed combined company, which would bring Warner Bros. Discovery’s cable networks, studios and streaming assets under the same corporate umbrella as Paramount’s existing media and entertainment businesses.

CNN has become a flashpoint surrounding the deal. Ellison has argued that some opposition to the transaction is rooted in concerns over his stewardship of the network, while Paramount has explored measures intended to safeguard CNN’s editorial independence.

Delrahim also said this week that Ellison wants to “bring [CNN] back to news” after the acquisition closes.

Makan Delrahim
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A.J. Katz

A.J. Katz is Media Editor at TheWrap covering the business of television, print, digital and social media. He previously spent eight years at Adweek, leading coverage of the television news industry. He later served as editor-in-chief of LateNighter before joining MS NOW in audience strategy and program research.

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