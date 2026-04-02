Versant Acquires AI-Powered Financial Insights Firm StockStory

Versant has acquired StockStory, an AI-powered platform that delivers financial analysis, market insights and stock recommendations, as part of its continued digital expansion and focus on business news and personal finance.

The deal will strengthen CNBC’s ability to provide real-time, data-driven insights with faster, more actionable analysis to help investors make informed decisions.

As part of the deal, StockStory founder and CEO Adam Hejl will join Versant and report to Deep Bagchee, Chief Product and Technology Officer for News. The StockStory team will support ongoing product and technology initiatives, with an initial focus on enhancing CNBC’s digital investing capabilities.

“At Versant, we’re focused on extending our core brands into new platforms and services to drive growth across our portfolio,” Bagchee aid in a statement. “This acquisition builds on that approach, adding capabilities that will enhance how we deliver insights and deepen engagement among retail investors across CNBC’s digital offerings.”

“We’re proud of what our team has built at StockStory – a platform combining AI and data-driven insights to help investors make better decisions,” Hejl added. “We’re excited to join CNBC, a defining and deeply respected global brand, and contribute to its next chapter of digital growth.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In 2025, Versant profits slid 32% to $930 million and revenue fell 5.3% to $6.7 billion as the company’s results were weighed down by declines in its linear distribution, advertising and content licensing units. But the platforms segment, which includes Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow, GolfPass, SportsEngine and CNBC subscription-based offerings, was a bright spot, with revenues climbing 3.9% to $826 million, led by GolfNow and Fandango.

Approximately 19% of the Versant’s revenues came from non-pay TV sources. The company expects that percentage to increase to 33% over the next three to five years. Longer-term, half of its revenue will come from its new growth areas, while the other half will come from the pay TV business. Over half of the company’s pay TV subscriber base are covered by distribution agreements through 2028 and beyond.

In 2026, the company expects total revenue of $6.15 billion and $6.4 billion driven by political advertising and new product initiatives, and adjusted EBITDA between $1.85 billion and $2 billion, with some volatility due to the timing of sports rights in the second half of the year. The platforms business is expected to return to high-single digit revenue growth in 2026, supported by a stronger box office slate, continued growth at Golf Now and a “favorable contribution” from its Indy Cinema acquisition.