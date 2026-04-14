Cory Booker Invites David Ellison to Testify in Antitrust Hearing After Previous Absence

Sen. Cory Booker has invited Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison to a spotlight antitrust hearing on Wednesday that will be centered on the proposed merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, a request the former is making after the latter missed an initial public meeting back in February.

“I write to renew my invitation for you to appear and address significant concerns that have been raised about this transaction, concerns that, as of this morning, are shared publicly by more than 1,000 writers, directors, actors and creators across the entertainment industry,” Booker wrote in a letter on Monday, referencing the Democracy Defenders Fund’s own open letter.

The politician noted that Ellison previously declined to testify before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights, while also pointing out that Paramount-Skydance has yet to respond to the Feb. 19 preservation letter, which has been signed by eight senators. The latest hearing will take place on Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST.

His letter continued: “In response to that letter, Paramount stated that the merger would ensure creatives have ‘more avenues for their work, not fewer’ and that the combined company would ‘greenlight more projects’ and ‘back bold ideas.’ These are serious commitments. This forum is an opportunity for you to make them directly to Congress and to the workers, journalists and creators whose livelihoods depend on whether those promises are kept.”

Sen. Cory Booker sent a letter to Paramount CEO David Ellison reiterating his request that Ellison testify about the impact of the Paramount/WBD deal – this time for a hearing scheduled for tomorrow.



He says Ellison has not yet responded to the preservation letter he sent. pic.twitter.com/NvG2W5d8l3 — Lauren Hirsch (@LaurenSHirsch) April 14, 2026

Booker’s request comes two months after the senator slammed Ellison over his “frustrating” absence from the previous antitrust hearing, during which he was set to discuss the impact of the multi-billion-dollar deal.

“I invited David Ellison, chair and CEO of Paramount Skydance, to appear today. Mr. Ellison declined stating that Paramount ‘does not believe it would be useful or helpful’ for them to participate as a witness because their offer had been rejected,” he said at the time. “I do want to thank Mr. Ellison, though, for meeting with me and I know other senators in person to answer our questions. It was actually very fruitful conversation. It’s unfortunate it wasn’t in public.”

Booker further warned that a Warner Bros. sale to Netflix or Paramount “would result in concerning consolidation of a portion of the economy that is already putting the squeeze on artists and consumers.”