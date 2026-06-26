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Harvey Weinstein California Rape Conviction Upheld in Appeals Court, Judge Orders Resentencing

“We are disappointed … At the same time, the court correctly recognized that his sentence cannot stand,” a spokesperson for the disgraced mogul says

Harvey Weinstein appears for a hearing in Manhattan criminal court on January 8, 2026 in New York City. The hearing is to determine whether Weinstein receives a new trial after he was convicted of the 2006 sexual assault of Miriam Haley, a one-time production assistant. (Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images)
Harvey Weinstein appears for a hearing in Manhattan criminal court on Jan. 8, 2026. (Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images)

A California appeals court upheld Harvey Weinstein’s 2022 rape and sexual assault conviction on Friday, but ordered that his trial judge must resentence him in the case.

“We are disappointed by today’s decision and respectfully disagree with the Court of Appeal’s conclusions regarding the fairness of Mr. Weinstein’s trial,” Weinstein spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said in a statement to media on the ruling. “At the same time, the court correctly recognized that his sentence cannot stand.”

More to come …

Rosanna Arquette and Harvey Weinstein (Getty Images)
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Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

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