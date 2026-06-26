Harvey Weinstein California Rape Conviction Upheld in Appeals Court, Judge Orders Resentencing

A California appeals court upheld Harvey Weinstein’s 2022 rape and sexual assault conviction on Friday, but ordered that his trial judge must resentence him in the case.

“We are disappointed by today’s decision and respectfully disagree with the Court of Appeal’s conclusions regarding the fairness of Mr. Weinstein’s trial,” Weinstein spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said in a statement to media on the ruling. “At the same time, the court correctly recognized that his sentence cannot stand.”

More to come …