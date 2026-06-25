Prosecutors in New York have dropped a rape charge against Harvey Weinstein after his accuser Jessica Mann declined to withstand another retrial.

“After a lot of thought and reflection, I have chosen not to proceed with a fourth trial against Harvey Weinstein,” she wrote in a letter read to the court on Thursday. “It was clear to me at this last trial I could no longer endure going through this any longer.”

“To be clear, we believe Ms. Mann’s account and her credibility as a witness,” Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said in a separate statement. “This has been an extraordinarily taxing ordeal for her, and she has never wavered while testifying in front of two grand juries and three trial juries over the course of eight years. We thank her for her honesty and her tremendous bravery.”

However, Weinstein will remain behind bars due to his other New York sexual felony conviction, as well as those in California. He was present in court on Thursday and has denied any wrongdoing.

The disgraced movie mogul was facing one charge of third-degree rape for an alleged incident in 2013 involving former aspiring actress Mann. The case previously ended in a June 2025 mistrial, followed by another mistrial last month due to a deadlocked jury.

Last year, Weinstein was found guilty of first-degree sexual assault for forcibly subjecting former “Project Runway” production assistant Miriam Haley to a sex act in 2006. He was acquitted on a second charge of sexually assaulting former model Kaja Sokola, also in ’06. This is all in addition to the 16-year sentence the producer is facing in California following his conviction in December 2022; though that verdict is under a similar appeal that got his initial 2022 New York conviction thrown out.