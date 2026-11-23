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An indie film accountant earned some real jail time after being convicted of embezzling $1.7 million in funds from numerous indie film productions.

Joshua Mandel has been sentenced to 41 months in prison after pleading guilty to six counts of wire fraud back in February. Between 2019 and 2023, Mandel embezzled $1,747,935 from indie production companies on which he was overseeing cashflow, payroll and other expenses.