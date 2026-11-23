An indie film accountant earned some real jail time after being convicted of embezzling $1.7 million in funds from numerous indie film productions.
Joshua Mandel has been sentenced to 41 months in prison after pleading guilty to six counts of wire fraud back in February. Between 2019 and 2023, Mandel embezzled $1,747,935 from indie production companies on which he was overseeing cashflow, payroll and other expenses.
He reportedly spent the money on his extravagant lifestyle, allegedly wooing women by flashing hundreds of thousands of dollars and even dropping north of $129,000 on someone he met through a “sugar daddy” website. He also dropped more than $12,000 on Louis Vuitton items and upwards of $24,000 on Vegas hotels and clubs.
“[Mandel] victimized 17 different film production companies over the course of approximately five years, leading to about $2 million in losses,” prosecutors argued. “According to one victim, [Mandel’s] fraud during post-production ‘was dev[a]stating to the editing, sound design and promotion of the film,’ causing the production to ‘miss major deadlines on film festivals’ and recoup no financial return from the film.”
Mandel’s plan for the embezzlement saw him shifting the funds from these various indie films into an account he named “Fun, Fun, Fun” CASHét Card. He then tried to cover it up by using funds from one film’s budget to pay for expenses on another.
On top of his prison time, Mandel will also pay $1,747,935 in restitution. Prosecutors believe he actually stole even closer to $2 million from the various productions in his four-year stint running his Woodland Hills-based company, First J Productions Inc.