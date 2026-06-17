‘Matlock’ Writer Sues CBS for Racist and Sexist Comments, Creating Hostile Work Environment

“Matlock” writer John Lowe sued CBS Television Studios for sexist and racist comments towards him and other Black cast and crew members on the series Wednesday.

Lowe filed a lawsuit in California state court alleging that the “Matlock” showrunner and executive producers created a hostile work environment that allowed “sexually explicit and discriminatory conduct.”

The writer cited a specific instance where he claims he was fired after allegedly reporting that his supervisor referred to Juneteenth as “Coonteenth,” utilizing a racist slur.

“There is no excuse for this blatant racism and harassment. CBS should be ashamed for allowing it, and the ‘Matlock’ showrunner and producers should be held accountable,” Lowe’s attorney Ron Zambrano, a partner and Employment Litigation Chair at West Coast Employment Lawyers, said.

“Mr. Lowe was subjected to degrading and unlawful conduct. He deserved to be treated with dignity and respect, as everyone should expect in the workplace, not subjected to these outrageous and illegal racial slurs and sexual harassment without any connection to his work on the show,” he added.

The Wednesday lawsuit specifically named CBS Television Studios, “Matlock” showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman and executive producers Nicki Renna and Jeffrey Lieber as defendants. Lowe brought claims of hostile work environment and failure to prevent harassment and seeks unspecified damages.

“We are committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for everyone and take all workplace complaints seriously,” a CBS Studios said. “In this instance, a thorough investigation was completed, and we were unable to find support for his allegations. We look forward to vigorously defending this lawsuit.”

Lowe alleged in the suit that the showrunner and executive producers made inappropriate comments about his genitalia, invoking racist stereotypes. He also implied that Snyder giving him a black dog was “racially motivated harassment.” Many of his complaints were filed after his employment ended, allegedly.

CBS Studios said after a thorough investigation was completed that they were unable to find support for his allegations.

Lowe worked as an executive story editor for the series starting in October 2023. Previously, he had worked as a writer on “Virgin River” and in the casting departments for “Survivor,” “Project Runway” and spinoff “Under the Gunn.”

This is not the first scandal that has hit the CBS series. “Matlock” actor David Del Rio was fired for sexual assault allegations last fall. The actor has since gone into arbitration against CBS Studios accusing them of “false and misleading allegations that caused substantial professional and reputational harm.”

According to reports, the sexual assault incident took place on Sept. 26, 2025 and involved “Matlock” co-star, Leah Lewis. By the time the alleged assault was reported on Oct. 2, Del Rio was fired and escorted off the lot.