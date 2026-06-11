Nancy Guthrie Sheriff Addresses Mexico Grave Site Search Prompted by Anonymous Tip

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department provided an update Thursday in the Nancy Guthrie investigation after an anonymous tip about the alleged location of her remains triggered a search in Mexico near the border.

“We are aware of reports regarding an anonymous tip related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation that was provided to a group in Mexico,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on X. “At this time, we have not been contacted by Mexican authorities.”

They continued: “This investigation remains active and ongoing, and we will continue to follow up on any credible information.”

The update came shortly after Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, the head of Buscando Corazones Nogales, a group known for assisting in locating missing people in Mexico, told El Imparcial that they received a tip on Wednesday relating to “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother.

Specifically, Ayala Ortiz shared that the group was given an anonymous tip-off that the Guthrie matriarch, who was seemingly taken from her Tucson, Ariz. home back in February, was buried in an unmarked grave near the border.

“We received an anonymous call telling us that the woman’s [Guthrie’s] remains were in the Mariposa area — in a grave over a stream,” Ayala Ortiz stated.

The group reportedly investigated the area in-question, where it’s said they have previously found 25 unmarked graves. However, their search for Guthrie came up empty.

The mother of the “Today” anchor was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31, when family dropped her off at her Tucson home following a dinner and a game night. However, by late-midday on Feb. 1, the elder Guthrie was reported missing after she didn’t show up at a friend’s place to watch a virtual church service. Pima County investigators later shared that they believed Guthrie was taken against her will.

Guthrie’s security camera, which had been disabled, later revealed images of a man in a ski mask, jacket, gloves and a backpack outside her property. FBI Phoenix later described the suspect “as a male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall, with an average build.”

Savannah, along with her siblings, have made several public pleas for their mother’s safe return.

No one has been arrested or named a suspect in connection with Guthrie’s disappearance, despite multiple searches, analyzed DNA, alleged ransom notes and more.

Though, in May, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who has faced an immense amount of scrutiny from the public as Guthrie remains missing after the assumed abduction, said he felt they were “getting closer” to uncovering answers in the case.

“Everyday our DNA labs are working with our investigators and they’re coming up with different ideas and different thoughts of how to help them make this DNA work for us,” he told People last month. “How can we do more with what we have? And so that’s why I say it is — I think we’re getting closer.”