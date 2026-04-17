Guthrie Case: Sheriff’s ‘Nancy Has Been Located’ Alert Sparks Backlash Over Misleading Message

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for 75 days. So, when the Pima County Sheriff’s Department posted “Nancy has been located” late Thursday evening on X, thousands of people flocked to the post eager for an update on the missing matriarch.

However, when X users clicked into the post, a missing poster for a different senior named Nancy was attached to the update. Specifically, the sheriff’s announcement was that Nancy Radakovich, an 82-year-old “vulnerable adult,” had been located after going missing earlier in the day.

It didn’t take long for those following the Guthrie case to slam the sheriff’s department for leaving the last name off of the update, prompting brief hope among those wishing to see the Guthrie matriarch safely returned home.

“Ok now you’re all just being assholes on purpose,” one critic wrote in response. “Thank god she was found but COME ON. Can you be anymore tone deaf???”

Another person chimed in with, “You couldn’t have included her last name in this tweet? I thought you were talking about Guthrie for a second.” A third echoed a similar sentiment, noting, “[You] need to use the last name when you have 2 Nancys missing!!”

A fourth bluntly responded: “Could you be more tone deaf? Nancy has been located? You are just toying with us at this point.”

Many others voiced that they were happy to hear that Nancy Radakovich was located, but demanded answers on Guthrie’s whereabouts.

The Guthrie matriarch was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31, when family dropped her off at her Tucson, Ariz. home following a dinner and a game night. However, by late-midday on Feb. 1, Nancy was reported missing after not attending church. Pima County investigators later shared that they believed Nancy was taken against her will.

Namely, early on in the investigation, Nancy’s security camera, which had been disabled, revealed images of a man in a ski mask, jacket, gloves and a backpack outside her property. FBI Phoenix later described the suspect “as a male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall, with an average build.”

Savannah, along with her siblings, have made several public pleas for their mother’s safe return. Last month, Nancy’s children renewed their calls for information regarding the kidnapping, asking residents of Tucson to revisit memories and observations from around the time of the disappearance.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now,” the statement, released as part of a special report by KVOA – News 4 Tucson, began.

“We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case,” it continued. “Someone knows something. It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant. We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11.”

As the Guthrie family encouraged their mother’s neighbors to “consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations [and] conversations,” they assured that “no detail is too small.”

No one has been arrested or named a suspect in connection with Nancy’s disappearance, despite multiple searches, analyzed DNA, alleged ransom notes and more.