Nick Reiner Indicted for Murder of Parents Rob and Michele Reiner

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Nick Reiner has been indicted in the murders of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, after the pair were stabbed to death in their Brentwood home last December

Reiner was brought to a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday to answer to the new charges, which replaced the original murder case filed in 2025. The indictment added a special circumstance allegation of lying in wait. He also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, a knife. The indictment, was returned on July 20 and unsealed Wednesday.

The indictment allows prosecutors to bypass a preliminary hearing, potentially moving the case toward trial more quickly. It also means witnesses will not have to testify publicly about the circumstances surrounding the killings or Nick Reiner’s history.

“This was a profound betrayal by someone who was loved and trusted by the very people he is accused of killing,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. “The indictment unsealed today also adds a special circumstance allegation that the defendant committed the murders by means of lying in wait. We hope that by having a grand jury return an indictment in this case it will bring us one step closer to a trial and achieving justice.”

Nick Reiner originally pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and made the same plea Wednesday regarding the new charges.

On Dec. 14, 2025, Nick Reiner was accused of fatally stabbing his parents Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, at their home in the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue in Brentwood. He reportedly fled the scene and was later arrested the same evening in Exposition Park.

If convicted Nick Reiner faces death or life in state prison without the possibility of parole. The DA’s office said the decision on whether to seek the death penalty will be made at a later date.

Nick Reiner’s attorney, Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene, declined TheWrap’s request for comment.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.