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Selena Gomez scored a legal victory in a federal lawsuit against herself and fellow Wondermind co-founders Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson, as the suit has been dismissed.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star’s attorney Mathew S. Rosengart confirmed the lawsuit’s dismissal to TheWrap Monday evening, writing, “Selena is pleased by the dismissal of the case in its entirety and looks forward to moving forward.”

The plaintiffs in the case dismissed the suit “voluntarily,” with the lawsuit getting dismissed “in its entirety with prejudice,” according to documents obtained by TheWrap.

As we previously reported in August, Gomez and her mother, Teefey, were accused in the suit of allegedly defrauding Wondermind investors of around $1.2 million. The suit from investors claimed that the leadership behind the mental health startup made a number of false representations to investors, including that Gomez would be “intimately involved” in the startup.

Gomez, Teefey and Pierson founded Wondermind back in 2021 as “a space to work it all out every day with candid conversations, physical tools, daily content, and a supportive community.” Yet, investors later claimed they learned about management issues when The Cut wrote an article about the startup’s working conditions last year.

“Gomez purported to sign a contract obligating her to perform and then ignored it,” the lawsuit stated at the time. “The partnerships did not exist. The initiatives never materialized. The app was never built. And for three years, while the Company quietly collapsed around them, not one of its founders, officers, or directors said a word to the investors whose money was funding the collapse.”

However, Rosengart pushed back on the claims in August, noting, “The allegations that Selena Gomez engaged in any way whatsoever in any purported ‘fraud’ or other wrongdoing are completely meritless, both factually and legally. We will vigorously defend these false allegations and indeed are filing a motion to dismiss the baseless claims against her.”