Selma Blair Apologizes to People She ‘Hurt or Frightened’ After Plane Incident and Arrest

Selma Blair apologized on Friday for the Oct. 11 plane incident where she allegedly injured a flight attendant and nurse after being forcibly removed from a plane, saying in an Instagram video that she is “so sorry.”

Following the incident at John F. Kennedy Airport, Blair was hospitalized and later charged with second-degree assault. She posted a $20,000 bail after appearing in Queens Criminal Court the following Monday, according to AP News.

“What I can tell you, though, is very simple, and the truest thing I know about myself, and that not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone a day in my life,” the “Legally Blonde” actress said in a Friday Instagram video. “And so to the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, I frightened, alarmed: I am so sorry.”

Her reps initially issued a statement following her arrest saying that the public account was “built almost entirely on a police statement and a decade-old headline.”

“A handful of journalists have taken the time to report on Selma as a human being rather than a headline, and we are grateful to them,” the statement said at the time. “But fair reporting has been the exception, and in the space left by our silence, speculation has hardened into something being treated as fact. We can, however, correct the record on a few points already in public circulation. Selma Blair experienced a medical emergency on the flight. There was no attempt to open the door of the aircraft. Selma did not intend to harm anyone.”

As we previously reported, Blair was being investigated by the FBI after she was taken into custody by the New York Port Authority Police Department Oct. 11 due to allegedly injuring two flight attendants and attempting to open an aircraft door mid-flight.

“Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct,” her publicist told TheWrap on Oct. 12. “Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.”

The FBI confirmed that they were investigating the incident involving Blair, noting in a statement that the bureau was “responsible for investigating all assaults aboard aircrafts.”

Blair, who was diagnosed with MS in 2018, was similarly removed from an international flight from Cancun in 2016 after causing a disturbance mid-air. Following this second mid-air issue, it led many online to wonder if the actress truly had MS at all. The rep’s statement said that was an “outrageous” suggestion.

“The suggestion by anyone that Selma does not have multiple sclerosis is outrageous,” the statement read. “Her diagnosis has been public since 2018. What Selma has been able to do physically in the years since is nothing short of a miracle. She still has bad days, and she lives with pain daily. Selma also has pseudobulbar affect, a neurological condition secondary to her MS, which bears directly on how a medical episode presents to people who do not know her. For the same reason, she travels with a service dog who doesn’t leave her side, and the authorities took her dog from her.”

It finished: “There is much more to this story than has been reported, and we ask to consider the entirety of the facts before rushing to judgment, whether in the courtroom or in the court of public opinion.”