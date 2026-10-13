Selma Blair Posts $20,000 Bail After Being Charged With Second-Degree Assault

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Selma Blair has been charged with second-degree assault following Sunday’s plane incident, which led to her being taken into custody by the New York Port Authority Police Department.

The actress, who is best known for “Cruel Intentions” and “Legally Blonde,” posted a $20,000 bail after appearing in Queens Criminal Court Monday evening, per AP News.

A representative for Blair did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

As we previously reported, Blair was being investigated by the FBI after she was taken into custody by the New York Port Authority Police Department late Sunday night due to allegedly injuring two flight attendants and attempting to open an aircraft door mid-flight.

“Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct,” her publicist told TheWrap on Monday. “Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.”

Following the incident, which reportedly left one of the flight attendants hospitalized, a spokesperson for Delta shared that the company had a “zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first.”

The FBI confirmed Monday that they were investigating the incident involving Blair, noting in a statement that the bureau was “responsible for investigating all assaults aboard aircraft.

“Yesterday, we were informed by our partners at Port Authority Police Department of a potential assault aboard a flight that arrived into JFK,” the spokesperson added. “As per long-standing DOJ policy, we do not comment on ongoing investigations.”

This is not the first time Blair, who was diagnosed with MS in 2018, has been removed from a flight. As we previously reported, the actress had been removed from an international flight from Cancun in 2016 after causing a disturbance mid-air.

“I made a big mistake yesterday. After a lovely trip with my son and his Dad, I mixed alcohol with medication, and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret,” she explained at the time. “I take this very seriously, and I apologize to all of the passengers and crew that I disturbed and am thankful to all of the people who helped me in the aftermath. I am a flawed human being who makes mistakes and am filled with shame over this incident. I am truly very sorry.”