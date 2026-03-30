Taylor Swift Sued by Vegas Entertainer for ‘Life of a Showgirl’ Trademark Infringement

Taylor Swift is being sued for trademark infringement over her latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

On Monday, a lawsuit was filed by Maren Wade, who claimed the pop idol disregarded the trademark behind her product, “Confessions of a Showgirl.” Swift and UMG records are being brought up on claims of trademark infringement, false designation and unfair competition. Wade is seeking unspecified damages and Swift’s barring of being able to use, “The Life of a Showgirl,” as the title of her album.

Wade created “Confessions of a Showgirl” as a column in Las Vegas Weekly after she appeared on “America’s Got Talent” back in 2014. The concept was later spun off into a podcast and live show – all of which recounted her time as a performer in the industry. Wade filed all these under a trademark.

According to the lawsuit, Swift’s initial trademark registration at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office was declined for being too similar to Wade’s, and usually the first trademark takes precedent over those that come later. The confusion came from the “of a Showgirl” portion of the titles and assumptions people might draw a connection between the two. The singer released her album in 2025.

“They did not do so quietly,” the complaint read. “Within weeks, the designation was affixed to consumer goods, stamped onto labels, tags and packaging, and deployed as a source identifier across retail channels – all directed at the same audience Plaintiff had spent years cultivating.”

The lawsuit points to the fact that Swift has more than 170 active or pending trademark registrations, including “The Life of a Showgirl.” It is asking that the singer make the changes or risk eroding the brand that Wade has cultivated since she started her column.

“‘Confessions of a Showgirl’ is the sole trademark under which Plaintiff has built her professional identity for more than a decade,” the lawsuit added. “It is not one mark among hundreds. It is the only one she has. The continued erosion of that mark threatens the entirety of Plaintiff’s brand.”

A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.