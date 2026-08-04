Terrence Howard’s Lawsuit Against CAA Over ‘Empire’ Salary Dismissed

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Terrence Howard’s lawsuit against CAA over salary negotiations for Fox’s “Empire” won’t pan out.

On Friday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Cherol Nellon ruled that the actor’s suit against the agency – and the accompanying alleged damages – was too speculative to continue.

“The immediate economic result of an increase in compensation would have been an increase in revenue to Universal Bridges only,” Nellon shared in her ruling.

Howard’s suit was dismissed because Fox worked more with loan-out company Universal Bridges, from which the star was paid his fixed salary as an employee. The court asserted that even if Howard’s contract negotiations, which had him looking for an episodic bump of $325,000 all the way to $750,000, might not have led to him getting more even if it was negotiated successfully because he was working through a third party.

“CAA is gratified that the Court summarily dismissed Mr. Howard’s case prior to trial,” a CAA spokesperson told TheWrap. “This confirms CAA’s position from the beginning: that the agency advocated for its client and always acted in good faith. As the Court’s order makes clear, the uncontested evidence directly contradicted the very foundation of Mr. Howard’s complaint by proving that CAA sought to renegotiate his ‘Empire’ contract with Fox in 2018, and Fox refused. Given these facts, Mr. Howard’s alleged damages were entirely speculative and legally insufficient to support any of his claims against CAA.”

The 2023 civil suit originally alleged that Howard’s CAA agents who packaged the deal with Fox prioritized their interests and the interests of other clients — including the producers of the show, whom they also represented — above him when negotiating his talent salary for “Empire.” As a result, the agents were said to have encouraged Howard to accept a deal that the suit alleges was “far less than what he should have been afforded.”

His agency’s confidence in the deal led Howard to believe the salary was up to industry standard and he accepted the wages as the musical drama television series aired for six seasons from January 2015 to April 2020 on Fox.

Created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong, “Empire” ranked as the No. 1 most-watched broadcast drama in the 18-49 key demographic at the time and averaged more than $100 million a year in ad revenue per season over the course of its run, per the original suit.

Howard starred in the drama series alongside Taraji P. Henson, Yazz the Greatest, Jussie Smollett and Trai Byers as well as supporting cast members like Grace Byers, Kaitlin Doubleday, Gabourey Sidibe, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Serayah, Malik Yoba and Vivica A. Fox.