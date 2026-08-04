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Paramount reported revenue of $6.9 billion on earnings of 4 cents per share, compared to revenue of $6.87 billion and earnings of 17 cents per share expected by Wall Street.

The David Ellison-led media giant raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook to a range of $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion

The company’s litigation with state attorneys general and the WGA over the $110 billion Warner Bros. Discovery merger is headed to a 12-day trial starting March 2

Paramount swung to a profit of $41 million, or earnings of 4 cents per share, and grew revenue 1% to $6.9 billion in the second quarter, fueled by gains in its streaming and studios divisions and Skydance merger-related cost-cutting.

Profits in the streaming division soared 44% to $366 million as revenue rose 9% to $2.47 billion. That growth was primarily fueled by Paramount+, which added 2 million subscribers for a total of 81.6 million globally and grew revenue 16% to $2.1 billion.

The second quarter marked Paramount+’s lowest churn in the service’s history, driven by its original and sports programming, including the FIFA World Cup and UFC. Total DTC ad revenue grew 8% year over year, while Paramount ad revenue grew over 30% in the quarter. Paramount+ also completed its integration of BET+, which along with Showtime declines amounted to a “modest headwind” in the segment’s total growth.

The studios business also swung to a profit of $36 million and grew revenue 16% to $1.3 billion, driven by “improved film slate profitability” and a strong quarter of third-party deliveries at Paramount Television Studios and the consolidation of Skydance licensing revenues, which was offset by lower theatrical revenue from lapping “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” in the prior year. The quarter’s film slate, which was led by “Scary Movie,” performed ahead of management’s expectations.

But the linear TV business continued to drag down the company’s results, with total segment revenue falling 9% to $3.1 billion. Ad revenue fell 14% due to the sales of Telefe and Chilevision and the lapping of NCAA Final Four and Championship game advertising in the prior-year quarter. Affiliate revenue fell 6% as pay TV subscribers continued to cut the cord. However, the unit posted a profit of $1.1 billion, benefitting from cost-cutting.

“One year in, we are proud of the progress we’ve made and confident in our strategy. These results are a testament to our people, whose hard work and dedication have made them possible,” CEO David Ellison wrote in a letter to shareholders. “Looking ahead, we will build on this momentum and grow our business by investing in great storytelling, better serving audiences, and operating more efficiently to create long-term value for shareholders.”

Moving forward, Paramount expects $2.7 billion in run-rate efficiencies by year-end, up from the previous $2.5 billion projection. It also raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook to $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion and maintained its $30 billion revenue forecast.

Paramount shares were down 0.86% in after-hours trading on Tuesday following the quarter’s results.

Paramount fully expects WBD merger to close as antitrust trial set for March 2027

The latest results come as the company’s pending $110 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery has been put on hold after a group of 12 state attorneys general secured a temporary restraining order against the merger, delaying its closing to as early as mid-August.

In its shareholder letter, Paramount executives said that they “fully expect” the merger to close. However, the litigation with the AGs and the Writers Guild of America is moving to a 12-day antitrust trial set to begin on March 2, 2027. Paramount said it would push the closing of the merger back until five days after the outcome of a trial, or June 1, 2027, whichever comes earliest.

The decision to hold a trial in 2027 will trigger the $110 billion deal’s 25 cent per share “ticking fee,” which takes effect starting Oct. 1 and translates to payout of roughly $650 million per quarter, or $7 million per day, until closing. By the time the trial starts, David Ellison will be on the hook for at least $1 billion in ticking fees. In the event that the deal does not close at all due to regulatory matters, Paramount will pay WBD a $7 billion termination fee.

In addition to the state AGs and WGA, a Paramount shareholder and a group of consumers filed separate lawsuits to block the merger, though the latter was denied a preliminary injunction after a judge ruled that they failed to show irreparable harm or that their case would have a likelihood of success.

Despite the lawsuits, the deal already received approval from the U.S. Department of Justice and Warner Bros. shareholders. The European Commission also cleared the deal with conditions, including Paramount’s exit from United International Pictures.

Other countries where the deal has received clearance or where relevant waiting periods have expired include Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Africa, Ukraine, Montenegro, New Zealand, and North Macedonia. Foreign direct investment authorities in Spain, Germany, Slovenia, Belgium, Czechia, Italy, France and Romania have also signed off.

The United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority will decide whether to clear the merger or refer it for a more in-depth Phase 2 investigation by Friday. U.K. Secretary of Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy previously said she is “minded to intervene” and asked the companies to address concerns about whether the deal would result in a “sufficient plurality” of views in news media and address the need for “sufficient plurality of persons with control of the media enterprises, or the enterprises providing on-demand programme services or both, serving that audience.”

In addition to the UK, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission is reviewing the foreign investment in the deal, though a specific timeline for completion has not been publicly announced.

More to come…