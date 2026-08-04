‘Heated Rivalry’ Sets Hard Line With Fans While Filming Season 2: ‘Give Our Cast and Crew the Space They Need’

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“Heated Rivalry” loves its fans — to a point.

In an Instagram message to the gay romance drama’s fevered fanbase on Tuesday, production company Accent Aigu Entertainment thanked viewers for their continued support into Season 2 of the surprise hit while drawing a hard line with in-person disruptions to filming.

“To our incredible fans and everyone who’s been sharing in the excitement for the show: Your support, enthusiasm and kindness have meant the world to us. As we gear up for more ‘Heated Rivalry,’ please help us in making it the best it can be,” the message read.

“If you happen to come across one of our filming locations, please give our cast and crew the space they need to do what they do best. We promise it’ll be worth the wait!”

View the post in full below:

The message came Tuesday following a weekend where “Heated Rivalry” stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams were spotted around Toronto in the lead-up to Season 2 production of the Crave sports series. They star in the series as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two professional hockey players who over years become lovers. Season 2 is slated to stream in the U.S. on HBO Max in April 2027.

Much has been said and seen of Williams and Storrie’s overnight fame from the surprise hit streaming series, from the good — Storrie hosting “Saturday Night Live,” Williams landing a role on Netflix’s Sam Bankman-Fried limited series “The Altruists” — to the bad. Social media active fans have dug up regrettable old photos, scoured past and current relationships, speculated on the actors’ sexuality and other invasions of privacy. Both Storrie and Williams have been documented telling fans to stop following them in public.

Series creator Jacob Tierney also reshared the production company’s Instagram message to his own personal page Tuesday morning.